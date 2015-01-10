Meet The New Lingerie Company Looking To Put Victoria's Secret's Panties In A Bunch

Lingerie company Dear Kate has a new approach to what type of support women need when it comes to intimate apparel.

Founder and CEO Julie Sygiel developed underwear with a “silky soft, patent-pending fabric” that is wicking, stain releasing and leak resistant. Sygiel says Dear Kate separates itself from competitors in that it designs for the “modern, ambitious woman. She may care about how she looks, but we really care about how she feels.”

Produced by Sam Rega. Camera by Alana Kakoyiannis.

