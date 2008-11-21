New Light On The Bizarre Mark Cuban Emails

As soon as the story broke that a lone-wolf at the Forth Worth SEC had sent harrassing emails to Mark Cuban, we wondered if he, Jeffrey Norris, had ever posted comments to Cuban’s blog, Blogmaverick. Understand, that Mark Cuban has a lot of commenters, many of whom love to attack the guy and accuse him of being a traitor for his viewpoints and films. We couldn’t find any commenters that seemed to be Norris.



But in terms out he did comment, just not on Blogmaverick. The WSJ Law Blog points to this comment on Time.com’s Curious Capitalist blog. Not surprisingly, it’s a paranoid, conspiracy-filled comment about why the Mavs dropped a key game to the Golden State Warriors:

Norris Says: Friday, May 4, 2007 at 10:37 am In the wake of the disastrous and completely unexpected loss to the Warriors, we need to ask ourselves: “How could this have happened? Is something going on that has nothing to do with the talent on the floor? Is there a more sinister explanation than simply a great team being humiliated by a mediocre team? Is this a freak occurrence or is it an inside job.” I will repeat a rumour here that I heard recently. I’m not endorsing it. I am not vouching for its truth. I know that it is shocking; but, after all, people have the right to decide for themselves what information to believe or not. The shocking fact–or so it is said–is that Mark Cuban himself orchestrated the Maverick’s loss. The reason? To free himself from the financial obligation claimed by Don Nelson. Watch the game film. See the furtive glances between Cuban and Nellie. Observe the players looking over at Cuban before they take an ill-advised three-pointer. Did you notice that Cuban didn’t seem particularly shocked by the Maverick collapse–as if he expected it. As if, perhaps, he planned it. It is ironic that Cuban has aided in the distribution of “Loose Change,” a documentary that posits that the Bush administration orchestrated the demolition of the World Trade centre. This series is Cuban’s “Lose Change.” The Nellie money is Cuban’s Iraqi War. But then, it’s just a theory. You decide.

Yep, that one is headed straight for the canon of classic blog comments. By this point, says Law Blog, Norris and Cuban had already exchanged a few emails — in them Cuban said he didn’t share the views of Loose Change — but it was this comment that Cuban sent to both Norris and the Commish Chris Cox. Stupidly, Norris hit “reply all”, lashing back at Cuban, CC’ing Chris Cox, and pretty much confirming to his boss that he was just that reckless (though not reckless enough to lose his job!). You can read the post for more excerpts of the back and forth, though we’ll note that whoever is supplying the WSJ with the emails is only showing Norris’ half. None of Cuban’s emails have surfaced — though sending obnoxious letters to SEC officials isn’t against any rules.

One thing to consider, though: There’s nothing in Norris’ emails about the Mamma.com case. We don’t know that Norris knew about the incident of the investigation into it. So while Cuban’s side is trying to make an issue out of these emails, the SEC’s argument, that Norris has nothing to do with the charges, seems pretty safe.

