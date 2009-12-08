New 3x Leveraged China ETFs Let You Super-Punt The Ultimate Bubble

Ever felt like the Chinese market just doesn’t provide enough large swings in value for your taste?



Well have no fear, Direxion has come to the rescue.

Their new Direxion Daily China Bull 3x (CZM) and Daily China Bear 3x (CZI) will let you take on far more risk than is probably necessary, targetting 3x the daily move of the BNR China Select ADR Index.

Given the prolific existence of 2x leveraged funds already, it looks like 3x is the logical next step for the ETF marketers.

IndexUniverse: “The emerging markets sector is increasingly tradable in today’s evolving investment landscape,” said Direxion Shares President Dan O’Neill in a release. According to O’Neill, the new funds hope to capitalise on what he calls “tremendous trading opportunities” in the country- and region-specific sectors.

