Leonardo DiCaprio will stop at nothing to win an Oscar -- and now there's a video game about it

Leonardo DiCaprio has been going to increasing extremes in his quest to win an Oscar. He dragged himself across the ground on all fours for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” cut his hand on glass for “Django Unchained,” and slept in an animal carcass and ate buffalo liver for “The Revenant.”

The new video game, “Leo’s Red Carpet Rampage,” captures the actor’s death-defying Oscar chase in pitch-perfect detail.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

