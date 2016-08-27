The new 'Legend of Zelda' game footage shows off some of Link's new toys

In the time leading up to the March 2017 release of “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” Nintendo has been showing off some new footage of the open-world game on social media.

Unlike other “Legend of Zelda” games, “Breath of the Wild” has a much larger focus on exploration and survival, which means Link will need some new tools at his disposal to keep himself alive. These new videos are starting to paint a clearer picture of exactly how those tools will be used.

The first, shared Wednesday, focuses on the weapons Link will be able to use in hand-to-hand combat, like a giant axe, some kind of magic wand that shoots fireballs, and the ripped-off arm of a skeleton — real nice, Link.

Of course, he’ll also be able to wield his trademark sword and shield.



Another video shared Wednesday breaks down the different kind of runes Link can use.

Think of these as more utilitarian items: one lets Link freeze patches of water to help him cross large lakes on foot, another is a super-powerful magnet that lets him retrieve treasure chests from far-off places, and the last is a sort of magically self-regenerating bomb that can be used over and over again.



Finally, on Friday, Nintendo shared a video that showcases the different arrow types Link will be able to use, including Fire, Ice, and Bomb.

Swapping between these types of arrows on the fly looks to be pretty seamless, so you’ll be able to freeze an enemy in its tracks, and then blow it to smithereens with a bomb arrow.



We saw similar footage of “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” back in June at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, but it looks like Nintendo is eager to show off the progress it’s made in those few months.

“Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will launch alongside Nintendo’s mysterious new console, currently codenamed “NX.” It will also release at that time for Nintendo’s current console, the Wii U.

