Nike Releases Intense Commercial About LeBron James Returning To Cleveland

Before LeBron James makes his season debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night against the Knicks, Nike released a two-minute-long commercial about his return to northeast Ohio.

Two of LeBron’s other big sponsors — Beats and Sprite — have focused their new LeBron ads around his return, and Nike is no different.

The ad, entitled “Together,” is filmed in black and white. It starts with the Cavaliers huddling up before a game. That huddle eventually spreads across the city of Cleveland, where fans start converging in alleyways and intersections.

There’s a growing chant of, “Hard work, together,” as the music builds. It looks great.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

