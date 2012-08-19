Spy Shots Of iPhone 5 Parts Show Some Big Changes Are Coming

Apple’s next iPhone is widely expected to have a smaller dock connector that’ll help the device maintain a thinner profile.



We’ve seen numerous leaks about this before, and now 9to5 Mac has gathered a few more photos of next-generation iPhone components. The photos clearly show a nine-pin dock connector and room for a headphone jack on the bottom. The current iPhone 4S has a 30-pin dock connector on the bottom with the headphone jack at the top.

There’s also a possibility Apple will refresh it’s entire line of iOS devices (iPod Touch, iPad, and the rumoured iPad Mini) to include the smaller dock connector.

Now click here to see everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Take a look at one of the leaks below and head over to 9to5 Mac for even more spy shots.

Photo: 9to5 Mac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.