NEW LEAK: Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Will Have A Massive Screen

The Samsung Galaxy S III leaks keep coming. This time we have a photo from Know Your Mobile that gives us a good idea of the new flagship phone’s screen size.
According to Know Your Mobile, the Galaxy S III’s screen will be about 4.8 inches. That’s even bigger than the 4.65-inch screen on the Galaxy Nexus. (But smaller than the massive 5.3-inch screen on the Galaxy Note).
Reminder: Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S III on May 3 at a press event in London.
Here’s the photo:
Photo: Know Your Mobile
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.