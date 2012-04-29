NEW LEAK: Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Will Have A Massive Screen

The Samsung Galaxy S III leaks keep coming. This time we have a photo from Know Your Mobile that gives us a good idea of the new flagship phone’s screen size.



According to Know Your Mobile, the Galaxy S III’s screen will be about 4.8 inches. That’s even bigger than the 4.65-inch screen on the Galaxy Nexus. (But smaller than the massive 5.3-inch screen on the Galaxy Note).

Reminder: Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S III on May 3 at a press event in London.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Know Your Mobile

