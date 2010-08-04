New Leak Has Postponed Operation Final Kill Again

BP‘s plans to finish off the well have been postponed by a leak from the cap, possibly the first since July 15.



Check out the video, with explanation from Jim White at FDL:

A line is clearly split open and leaking in this video, so if the injectivity test and static kill operations were delayed by a leak in a hydraulic line yesterday, look for today’s leak to cause another delay.



But there’s also this:

However, hydraulic lines attached to the well head are not the only leaks. Below is video I captured yesterday of oil leaking from the floor of the Gulf. Because other ROV’s besides the one filming can be seen in the video, it is reasonable to presume that these floor leaks are near the well itself. Although the leaks are not large and are not gushing, the fact that there seem to be so many small leaks as far as the camera can see in this view is extremely troubling and suggests that significant amounts of oil may be coming to the surface via a route outside the well bore.



