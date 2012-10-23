Here's The Rationale For Opening Illinois' 10th Law School In A Terrible Job Market

‘Another law school?’

Illinois already has nine law schools, and the job market for law grads hasn’t been this bad in 16 years.But there is talk of yet another law institution – the Bradley University College of Law.



And a number of high-profile figures in the state are very excited, including a federal judge and the mayor of Peoria, where Bradley is located, according to The Journal Star.

Bradley currently has 35 other grad programs and recently completed a study on adding a possible law school.

But with only 55 per cent of 2011 law grads finding full-time, long-term jobs requiring a law degree, Bradley will have to provide something special.

Here is how a Bradley law school could be different, according to the university study done on the matter reported on by the Journal Star:

• In their third and final year of law school, which has drawn criticism as of late, students would get actual hands-on experience. They would be placed in a work setting—helping private attorneys, public defenders, or corporate legal teams, according to Bradley Provost David Glassman.

• The school would find a niche—perhaps in the intellectual property or medical spheres, according to district judge James Shadid, who was part of the team that carried out the study. The city is already home to the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria, according to the Journal Star.

• The tuition would run somewhere between University of Illinois’s $38,600 and Southern Illinois University’s $16,000, the Journal Star reported. If the tuition at Bradley Law is relatively low, grads would be less pressured to move to the big city in order to pay off massive loans and could seek work in Peoria instead, according to Gary Roberts, dean of the law school at Indiana University.

