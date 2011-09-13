In Southampton, You Can Face Jail Time For Failing To Trim Your Hedges

Photo: Sue Elias via Flickr

The Village of Southampton has found a new way to deal with raggedy hedges—the local board just passed a law requiring all hedges to be trimmed once a year, according to 27East (via Curbed Hamptons).A village attorney called the legislation “pretty unique.”



According to 27East:

The new law mandates that all owners of boundary-line hedges groom the tops and sides of their hedges at least once a year—including the oft-neglected side facing their neighbours. neighbours, however, must give written permission for them to enter their property to do the cutting and cleanup.

If hedge owners fail to prune their shrubs by July 31, their neighbours can serve them with demands.

If the hedges remain unpruned, their owners could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of no more than 15 days.

DON’T MISS: STAR MAP: The Rich And Famous Residents Of East Hampton >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.