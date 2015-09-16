New Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to sing the national anthem, and the British press is going nuts

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attends a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at St Paul’s Cathedral. Photo: Jack Hill – WPA Pool/ Getty.

Newly-elected British Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to sing the national anthem at an RAF service marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The MP was photographed in the St Paul’s Cathedral standing silently as those around him — including the prime minister, Defence secretary and scores of military leaders — sang.

While Corbyn later said that he “stood in respectful silence”, former military commanders have labelled his actions as “dishonourable”.

One image – and one story -dominates many of Wednesday's UK front pages #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/D9pgdcStNN — Nick Sutton (@suttonnick) September 15, 2015

The event comes as up to 100 Labour MPs prepare to defy Corbyn’s leadership by publicly campaigning for Britain to stay in the EU “with or without” the new leader’s support.

The Telegraph has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.