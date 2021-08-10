I tried Kylie Jenner’s new lipstick and found that it’s just as dry and overpriced as the original

I tried both the brand’s original lipstick formula and its new one.

In early July, I ran to Ulta Beauty and bought one of the only original Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks they had left — an orange-toned shade called Heat. The iconic lip kits, of course, were sold out.

About two weeks later, Kylie Cosmetics launched its new products online, and I ordered a similar shade called 22 to compare to the original one.

The most noticeable difference between the two upon first glance is their packaging. The original clear tube has a black cap, a drip pattern, and a print of Jenner’s autograph. The new clear bottle has a pink cap, an updated drip design, and the Kylie Cosmetics logo printed in silver on top.

Personally, I prefer the new packaging. The original, in my opinion, screams 2016, while the newer version looks fun and elevated.