New Kosher Facebook Separates The Men And Women Ahead Of Time

Finally, a place for their status updates

Photo: Wikimedia

For the religious Jews who want to share their information and pictures online, a new, more conservative alternative to Facebook has been created: Faceglat, which roughly translated means “highly kosher Facebook.”Members are separated by gender when they sign up, so they won’t run the risk of oversharing their photos with the opposite sex.



Inappropriate words and content are tracked and deleted, and users who cross the line are automatically banned.

Launched out of Israel by a 25-year-old Jewish programmer, the site sees about 100 new users a week, and will soon be translated into languages other than Hebrew and English.

(Via Worldcrunch)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.