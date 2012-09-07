There's Something Goofy About These New Knicks Jerseys

The New York Knicks unveiled their new home and away jerseys today.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell was on hand, and tweeted out some photos of the new duds.
Overall: They look great and simple and everything you want a jersey to be, expect for one thing … the waistband.
Especially on the white jersey, that bright blue waistband just sticks out like a sore thumb. Maybe it will look different on the court, but we’re kind of thrown off by it.
Do you agree?
Photo: @DarrenRovell
Another minor quibble: the orange, blue, and grey trim doesn’t go all the way around the arm.
Photo: @DarrenRovell
Photo: @DarrenRovell
