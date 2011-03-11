New KIT Digital "Leapfrogs" Past Pure Play Online Video Platform Companies, COO Alex Blum

Prague-based, KIT Digital has done the year’s biggest online video industry roll-up with its $77 million purchase of New York-based KickApps, Kyte in San Francisco and Paris-based Kewego.



As part of the acquisition, Alex Blum, CEO of New York-based KickApps, has become Chief Operating Officer of KIT. He is busy integrating the platforms, staffs and customers into a global operation with hundreds of employees worldwide.

In this interview with Beet.TV, Blum says that the new company provides far more services than pure plays OVP (online video platform) companies. He says it “leapfrogs” ahead the competitive set. KIT Digital is publicly traded on the NASDAQ as KITD. It has a market capitalisation of $311 million.

KIT CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman was a co-founder of GovWorks.com which was subject of a 2001 documentary Startup.com — a classic about the dotcom boom.

Below is our interview with him from last April.



You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

