Here's What Amazon Really Means When It Says The Kindle Fire Is Sold Out

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon announced this morning that its Kindle Fire tablet is sold out.And in true Amazon fashion, it didn’t provide any solid numbers, just bragged about how the Kindle Fire is the best-selling product in Amazon history.



But what does the announcement really mean?

It means Amazon is getting ready to announce its new Kindle Fire tablet at its big press event on September 6.

More importantly,it means the new Kindle Fire will likely go on sale shortly after the announcement, maybe even the same day. Last year, Amazon made us wait several weeks between the announcement and the Kindle Fire launch. Good news if you’re the impatient type.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.