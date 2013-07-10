Report: Amazon Will Release Three New Kindle Fire Tablets This Year With Sharper Screens And A New Design

The current Kindle Fire HD 8.9.

BGR has a report today on what to expect from Amazon’s next generation of Kindle Fire tablets.



According to BGR, Amazon will launch three models of the Kindle Fire this fall. The first model will be a budget-friendly 7-inch tablet that will replace the $159 Kindle Fire. The new cheap tablet will have a sharper display than the current model.

Amazon also plans to update its 7-inch and 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD models with sharper displays, according to the report. The body of the tablets will have a sharper design and angular corners.

Take the report with a grain of salt though. BGR had a report on last year’s new Kindle Fire tablets, but didn’t nail all the details. Read the rest of the report here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.