New Kids on the Block Set September Release Date For Reunion Album

Billboard.com writes: With a sold-out tour already on the books, the reunited New Kids On The Block have penciled in a Sept. 8 release date for a new album, which will be released by Interscope. The group performed first single “Summertime” during a May 16 appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

“I discussed a lot of options with them, but in the end, it made sense to create a partnership with a label,” group manager Jared Paul tells Billboard. “It makes sense for us to have someone to underwrite six weeks of rehearsal and loss-leader shows like the ‘Today’ show; it makes sense to work with people who have good deals with great songwriters and a strong online and radio department.”

Both the band and the label describe the deal as a “partnership.” One source close to the deal notes that the label will partake in merchandise and touring revenue. Read more from Billboard.com.



