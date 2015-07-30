KFC's new chicken bucket can also wirelessly print photos from your phone

KFC is rolling out a high-tech chicken bucket to celebrate its 60th anniversary in Canada, The Verge reports. The “Memories Bucket” doubles as a Bluetooth photo printer, which connects to your phone wirelessly to print pictures.

KFC’s Facebook account indicates the company will be giving “a few” of these special buckets away, so for now it doesn’t look like they will see a wide release. But from what we can see in their promotional video, if you are one of the lucky golden ticket winners, you’ll have an outstanding time.

It must be said that the “Memories Bucket” isn’t quite as innovative as Pizza Hut’s pizza box that turned into a working projector for your smartphone. While the “Blockbuster Box,” as it was called, took advantage of the concept of a “pizza table” and turned that into a lens, KFC’s bucket is essentially adding a printer to the inside of the bucket.

But with printers gradually going out of fashion in favour of a screens-only life, marketing gimmicks from fast food restaurants might be our only chance to actually print out photos.

See the video below:



Introducing our Memories Bucket – Capture memories made with this limited edition anniversary bucket. Want one? #Happy60KFC

Posted by KFC on Wednesday, July 22, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.