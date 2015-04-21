The new 'Jurassic World' trailer shows why it took $190 million to make this summer blockbuster

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for its Summer tentpole “Jurassic World.” This is the third trailer we’ve seen so far and it definitely reveals more footage than we’ve seen up to this point. The visuals are pretty stunning and one can easily see where the $US190 million budget went to.

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer on the movie, which is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

“Jurassic World” hits theatres on June 12.

