The new 'Jurassic World' trailer made me much less excited for the movie

A new trailer for “Jurassic World” arrived Monday.

We learn much more about the movie’s plot line, but unfortunately it seems rather predictable and goofy, not to mention extremely reminiscent of the original 1993 film.

Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady, who looks like a dino trainer, or maybe just a “tamer.” Training dinos “is not about control; it’s a relationship based on respect,” he says.

A female voiceover — likely Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays geneticist Claire Dearing — tells Grady that every time Jurassic World has unveiled a new attraction, attendance has spiked. “Corporate felt genetic modification would up the wow factor,” she says. Grady’s response: “They’re dinosaurs, [that’s] ‘wow’ enough.”

First of all, are we really pinning the whole plot of this movie on a nameless, faceless, “corporate” moniker? And why does Grady sound so much like Indiana Jones here?

Of course, it wouldn’t be a “Jurassic Park” movie without a giant dinosaur escaping its pen.

A military group finds a tracking implant, which the giant diano clawed out of itself. “How would it know to do that?” someone asks. Grady: “She remembered where they put it in.”

“She’s killing for sport.”

Did you like the scene in “Jurassic Park” where those two kids were trapped in a vehicle under attack from the T-rex? “Jurassic World” has the same thing.

And in classic “Jurassic Park” form, the military is absolutely useless against just one dinosaur.

“If we do this, we do this my way.” I guess Grady’s way involves a pack of trained velociraptors.

Grady’s friend: “Something’s wrong… they’re communicating.” Based on the trailer, it seems like the “villain” dinosaur starts recruiting other dinosaurs to do its bidding. You see the big dino roar at several flying dinosaurs that, in turn, start attacking the screaming tourists.

The trailer closes with some foreshadowing: There’s always a bigger dino.

Based on the latest trailer, “Jurassic World” looks like a rehash of all the popular bits from the original “Jurassic Park,” but bigger: More and bigger dinosaurs, more CGI, more futuristic vehicles, more action, and plenty of Chris Pratt. It doesn’t feel original, and it feels like the trailer gave away many important plot points. Hopefully there are some surprises when the film hits theatres on June 12.

“Jurassic World” might not be the best action movie this year, but if there’s one thing to get excited for, it’s the music.

