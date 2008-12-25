New Jobless Claims at 28-Year High

When was the last time the number of new jobless claims didn’t surpass consensus? Word on the street was that it would hit 558,000



MarketWatch: The U.S. labour market continued to worsen in recent weeks, with the unemployment lines stretching to the longest in 26 years, the labour Department reported Wednesday. First-time applications for state unemployment benefits jumped by 30,000 to a seasonally adjusted 586,000 in the week ending Dec. 20, the government said. That’s the highest since November 1982. The four-week average of new claims rose by 13,750 to 558,000, the highest since December 1982.

