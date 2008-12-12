New Jobless Claims At 26-Year High

4.43 million Americans are now collecting their unemployment insurance, after weekly jobless claims jumped to 573,000, a 26-year high:



MarketWatch: The U.S. labour market weakened further last week, with the number of first-time filings for state unemployment benefits jumping by 58,000 to a 26-year high of 573,000, the labour Department reported Thursday.

The number of people collecting unemployment benefits rose by 338,000 to 4.43 million, also the highest since late 1982. The 338,000 increase in the week ending Nov. 29 was the most since 1974.

