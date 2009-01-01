New Jobless Claims Actually Dip

We’re not sure if this is a positive sign, or just an indication that during the holidays companies took a breather from laying off employees. Or perhaps laid-off employees had something more pleasant to do than file for unemployment. Either way, new jobless claims actually dipped last week:



In the week ending Dec. 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 492,000, a decrease of 94,000 from the previous week’s unrevised figure of 586,000. The 4-week moving average was 552,250, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 558,000.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.4 per cent for the week ending Dec. 20, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week’s unrevised rate of 3.3 per cent.

