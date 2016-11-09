These big tech companies are giving their employees the day off to vote

Tech companies are known for their perks, from slides connecting floors of an office to the lavish cafeteria lunches employees get for free three times a day.

Yet, this year some tech companies are introducing a new one: getting Election Day off to vote.

Hunter Walk of Homebrew Ventures started the “Take Off Election Day” movement and has been keeping a running tally of companies that have promised to give their employees the day off.

So far, more than 340 companies of all sizes and industries have pledged to give their employees a free holiday, including Patagonia, Columbia University, Ford, and General Motors. Others, like Slack, are letting employees volunteer their time for the elections instead of coming into work.

Here’s some of the biggest tech names on the list and just how many people are getting the day off:

AboutDotCom: 201 to 500 employees in New York

Autodesk: 5,001 to 10,000 employees in California

Canvas: 21 to 200 employees in Virginia

Casper: 51 to 200 employees in New York

DoorDash: 201 to 500 employees in California

Evernote: 201 to 500 employees in California

Giphy: 51 to 200 employees in New York

Honour: 51 to 200 employees in California

MongoDB: 501 to 1,000 employees in New York

PitchBook Data: 201 to 500 employees in Washington

Plated: 201 to 500 employees in New York

Spotify US: 1,001 to 5,000 employees in New York

Square: 501 to 1,000 employees in California

Survey Monkey: 501 to 1,000 employees in California

TaskRabbit: 51 to 200 employees in California

Tinder: 51 to 200 employees in California

Twilio: 501 to 1,000 employees in California

WebDAM: 500 to 1,000 employees in California

Wikimedia: 201 to 500 employees in California

While the list notably doesn’t include tech giants like Facebook, Apple, Google, or Netflix, there’s still hundreds of companies across the US that have given their employees the day off. Read the full list here.

