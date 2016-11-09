These big tech companies are giving their employees the day off to vote

Tech companies are known for their perks, from slides connecting floors of an office to the lavish cafeteria lunches employees get for free three times a day.
Yet, this year some tech companies are introducing a new one: getting Election Day off to vote.
Hunter Walk of Homebrew Ventures started the “Take Off Election Day” movement and has been keeping a running tally of companies that have promised to give their employees the day off.
So far, more than 340 companies of all sizes and industries have pledged to give their employees a free holiday, including Patagonia, Columbia University, Ford, and General Motors. Others, like Slack, are letting employees volunteer their time for the elections instead of coming into work.
Here’s some of the biggest tech names on the list and just how many people are getting the day off:
- AboutDotCom: 201 to 500 employees in New York
- Autodesk: 5,001 to 10,000 employees in California
- Canvas: 21 to 200 employees in Virginia
- Casper: 51 to 200 employees in New York
- DoorDash: 201 to 500 employees in California
- Evernote: 201 to 500 employees in California
- Giphy: 51 to 200 employees in New York
- Honour: 51 to 200 employees in California
- MongoDB: 501 to 1,000 employees in New York
- PitchBook Data: 201 to 500 employees in Washington
- Plated: 201 to 500 employees in New York
- Spotify US: 1,001 to 5,000 employees in New York
- Square: 501 to 1,000 employees in California
- Survey Monkey: 501 to 1,000 employees in California
- TaskRabbit: 51 to 200 employees in California
- Tinder: 51 to 200 employees in California
- Twilio: 501 to 1,000 employees in California
- WebDAM: 500 to 1,000 employees in California
- Wikimedia: 201 to 500 employees in California
While the list notably doesn’t include tech giants like Facebook, Apple, Google, or Netflix, there’s still hundreds of companies across the US that have given their employees the day off. Read the full list here.
NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump get booed while he goes to vote
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.