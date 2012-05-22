New Jersey Woman Says She Was Fired From A Lingerie Warehouse For Being Too Hot

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman has claimed she was sacked from her job in a lingerie warehouse – run by Orthodox Jewish men – because she was too attractive too work there.



Lauren Odes from New Jersey, who had a clerical role in the warehouse for just two days in late April, said she was warned that she would need to tape down her breasts in order to make them appear smaller.

On another occasion, Reuters reports, she claims she was told to wear a red bathrobe to cover up a dress that was deemed too provocative for the workplace.

Odes says she was dismissed on the same day as the bathrobe incident, despite having agreed to leave work and buy a sweater to wear over her outfit.

“Given their business product, I simply do not understand why I was told that I was, quote, ‘too hot’,” Odes told CBS Local.

“I do not feel any employer has the right to impose their religious belief on me when I’m working in a business that is not a synagogue.”

Odes has recruited celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred – who is currently also representing two of the men suing John Travola for alleged lewd behaviour towards them – to take her case.

Allred is to bring the matter to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, apparently arguing that nobody should be discriminated against in their workplace based on their appearance, and claiming the employers had imposed their religious standards upon her.

“We should not be judged by the size of our breasts or the shape of our body,” Odes – who was placed at the warehouse by a temping agency – said.

Reuters notes that among the company’s products are “thongs with hearts placed in the female genital area, and boy shorts for women that say ‘hot’ in the buttocks area.”

The lingerie company in question, Native Intimates, has declined to comment.

