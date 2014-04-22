Man Allegedly Steals Woman's Dog And Samsung Television During First Date

Dover Police The woman’s dog, Violet, was returned safely on Saturday.

We’ve heard of bad dates before, but this one takes the cake — and the dog.

A New Jersey woman reported that a man stole her Yorkshire Terrier and flat-screen television during their first date on Thursday night, the Daily Record reported. It appears the dog and the TV were returned early Saturday morning, though.

On Saturday at 3 a.m., the woman called police again to say “the dog had been tied, by its leash, to the television and left in the front yard of her home,” according to the Daily Record.

She met her date, “Joel,” through an online dating site, though now police say they have learned the man’s true identity, and charges may be filed.

The Dover Police provided this screenshot from the woman’s phone:

According to The Daily Record, the incident allegedly happened when the pair was in the woman’s home.

The woman became occupied in another room, leaving her date alone, she said. Authorities said when the woman re-entered the room, “the man was gone, along with her dog, valued at $US4,000, and her television, valued at $US3,000,” according to the woman’s story.

The Yorkie was reportedly returned to the woman in good health.

