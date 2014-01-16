New Jersey Voters Are Still Fine With Chris Christie

AP So far, so good for Christie.

A new Quinnipiac poll released this morning shows that Gov. Chris Christie (R) has not taken a big hit from the Bridgegate scandal.

His approval rating is down 13 points from last July to 55%, but most of that change comes from Democrats. Last February, Democrats approved of Christie’s job performance by a 56-38 margin. Now, those numbers have reversed with 55% disapproving and 36% approving.

On personal characteristics, Christie’s numbers are positive as well. By a 54-40 margin, New Jersey voters say that Christie is more of a leader than a bully. This is actually an increase from Quinnipiac’s July 2010 survey when half considered Christie more of a leader than bully compared to 45% who though the other way around.

One reason that Christie’s numbers have stayed positive is that New Jersey voters do not believe that Christie was involved in the planning or cover-up of the scandal. However, if new evidence surfaces that indicates Christie was involved, 65% want the governor removed from office, half of whom also want him prosecuted for his crimes.

As for his 2016 presidential chances, nearly half (49%) believe that the scandal damages Christie’s chances with 38% believing it won’t have an impact. Only 7% believes it ends his chances entirely.

Quinnipiac conducted the poll from January 10-13 with 1,207 New Jersey voters. It has a margin of error of 2.8%.

