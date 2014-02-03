Security Won't Let People Leave MetLife Stadium Because NJ Transit Is So Behind

It’s been an absolute mess on the New Jersey transit today. And after the big game tonight, it’s not getting any better.

Security is reportedly holding people inside MetLife Stadium because New Jersey Transit is so backed up right now.

Nightmare:

Security refusing to let fans leave stadium as NJ Transit apparently unprepared for # of ppl using train pic.twitter.com/OIlr87nGPV

— Sen. Mike Gianaris (@SenGianaris) February 3, 2014

The line before the game was even over:

No end in sight to these lines:

