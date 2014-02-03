Security Won't Let People Leave MetLife Stadium Because NJ Transit Is So Behind

Leah Goldman

It’s been an absolute mess on the New Jersey transit today. And after the big game tonight, it’s not getting any better.

Security is reportedly holding people inside MetLife Stadium because New Jersey Transit is so backed up right now.

Nightmare:

The line before the game was even over:

No end in sight to these lines:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.