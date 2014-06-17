New Jersey Assembly Passes Bill To Allow Tesla Sales

New Jersey’s state Assembly has passed a bill that will allow Tesla to resume selling its electric cars in the state, reports The Star-Ledger.

Tesla halted sales in the state in April. Tesla operates two showrooms in the state.

The bill would allow Tesla, or any other company that sells zero-emission vehicles directly to consumers, to open up to four stores in the state.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Assemblyman Tim Eustace, told The Star-Ledger that he is confident the bill will pass the Senate, but that he has not yet gotten a commitment of support from Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

Tesla shares had a good day yesterday, gaining more than 8% after The Financial Times reported that the company’s electric vehicle competitors Nissan and BMW could seek to collaborate with the company on charging networks.

(via The Star-Ledger)

