Outraged New Jersey Taxpayers Forced To Pay $420k For 'Jersey Shore' Production Costs

Under a state film tax credit New Jersey will be forced to pick up $420,000 in production costs from the 2009 season of Jersey Shore.



Already bristling from MTV’s portrayal of the Garden State and its residents, Gov. Chris Christie suspended the tax-credit program in 2010, which was based on guidelines “blind to the shows content.”

In response to the tab, Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak told The Ledger: “The Governor’s opinions about Jersey Shore and its New Yorker cast are well-known. They are phonies and the show is a false portrayal of New Jersey and our shore communities. He has also been clear about his belief that film tax credit programs are not the most effective way to spur economic growth throughout the State.”

Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon put his feelings a bit more colorfully: “I can’t believe we are paying for fake tanning for ‘Snooki’ and ‘The Situation’, and I am not even sure $420,000 covers that. This is a great investment for the taxpayers, as if they can make a show called ‘Jersey Shore’ anywhere else.”

The tax-credit application paints the show’s content in a far more favourable light than what ended up on screen: “The film is about eight roommates. There is no screenplay. The roommates live in a house and are asked to work in a local establishment on the New Jersey Coast. The cameras capture the interaction among the roommates and how the roommates interact at work and at play in Seaside Heights.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.