Newly released dashcam footage shows a New Jersey state trooper fatally shooting a black man during a traffic stop after offering him a ride to a car dealership

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images A member of the New Jersey State Police pictured in 2018.

Police dashboard camera footage released on Monday by New Jersey’s Attorney General’s Office captured the moment when a state trooper fatally shot a 28-year-old black man during a traffic stop in May.

Maurice Gordon, of Poughkeepsie, New York, died on May 23. Gordon was shot by Sgt. Randall Wetzel, who had pulled him over for speeding on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, New Jersey, the attorney general’s office told the Washington Post.

During the traffic stop, Gordon’s car broke down. Wetzel offered him a seat in his patrol car as he waited for a tow truck, and said he could give him a ride to a car dealership.

Dashcam footage showed that after 20 minutes in Wetzel’s car, Gordon unbuckled his seatbelt and tried to get out of the vehicle’s back seat. When he left it, Wetzel yelled, “Get in the car!” The attorney general’s office said Gordon then tried to get into the driver’s seat of the police cruiser twice.

On the first instance, Wetzel pepper-sprayed Gordon. When Gordon tried again, Wetzel shot him six times during a struggle.

The footage was released as part of the attorney general’s investigation into whether or not use-of-force was warranted in the incident.

Gordon’s family criticised the attorney general’s decision to release the footage, saying they were not allowed to watch it beforehand.

“They were hurt. They were beside themselves. Both of them were in my arms crying uncontrollably. Because of what they felt was the further victimization of this family,” the family’s attorney William O. Wagstaff told USA Today.

The attorney general’s office said it offered several opportunities for the family to watch the footage before releasing it.

Gordon’s family has spent the last several weeks calling on New Jersey officials to bring justice to Gordon and provide information surrounding his death.

“I just can’t imagine the insensitivity,” Wagstaff told The Post of the video being released. “They sat on this for two weeks. In the absence of media and the press putting pressure on the state of New Jersey to do the right thing, which is to allow the family to learn the circumstances of Mr. Gordon’s death, they didn’t even give the family a day.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday that a grand jury will determine if Wetzel will face criminal charges. The state trooper is currently on administrative leave with pay.

“Police have a responsibility to protect the people they serve, and that demands a high level of accountability when things go wrong,” Murphy said, according to The Post.

Gordon was a chemistry student at Duchess Community College. It’s unknown why he was in New Jersey, but his family said he was an Uber driver and could have dropped off a rider.

