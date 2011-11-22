How New Jersey's Big Gamble On Legalized Sports Betting Could Change Everything

Atlantic City was quiet this Saturday.



Plenty of day-tripping gamblers were huddled around low-stakes blackjack tables at the Tropicana.

But the boardwalk was empty, and the casino bars showing some of the biggest college football games of the season were more-or-less dead.

This time next year, that might not be the case.

If New Jersey succeeds in its daring push to legalise sports betting, A.C. casinos will be filled with the same giddy, anxious atmosphere of a Las Vegas sportsbook on Saturday’s like these.

A guide to New Jersey’s big gamble on sports betting >>

This month, New Jersey voters passed a statewide referendum that allowed the state to legalise sports betting.

Over the next year, the state will continue its push for legalization by passing a bill into law and ultimately challenging the federal ban on betting in court.

New Jersey’s reasons for legalizing betting are two-fold: they need any additional revenue they can get to close the state’s budget gap, and they want to jumpstart the steadily declining Atlantic City tourism industry.

But the road to legalization is, and has been, long.

For the stigmatised, frowned-upon practice of sports betting to achieve legalization, it requires a perfect storm of public support, legislative support, gubernatorial support, and judicial support.

As it stands, three elements of the perfect storm are in place — the public passed the referendum, the legislature plans to pass a legalization bill by January, and governor Chris Christie vowed to sign it once it lands on his desk.

The major obstacle that remains?

The state has to defeat the federal government and the lobbying efforts of the NFL to convince a federal court that the 1992 law which outlawed sports betting in all but four states is unconstitutional.

The New Jersey state senator behind the push for legalization placed the odds of this at around 50-50 last week, and even that might be wishful thinking.

But if it works, and New Jersey defeats the federal ban on sports betting, it will be one of the most significant moments in American gambling history.

