New Jersey Set To Halt All Transit Projects On Monday Due To Budget Cutting

Photo: AP

Fiscal reformer Chris Christie is about to get another notch in his belt, taking on one sacred spending cow after another.First he went after teachers.



Now he’s making his mark on infrastructure, a spending category which more mainstream politicians go gaga over.

Starting Monday, says Tom Moran at the Star-Ledger, all infrastructure projects in the state of New Jersey will be halted. That includes early plans for a new tunnel under the Hudson River.

Beyond the news itself, the subtext of the Star-Ledger piece is that the New Jersey media establishment is starting to attack the state’s rising star governor. The title of the column here is Will Governor Christie stunt the state’s economy to keep up his political image?

Of course, these attacks will only endear him even more to the GOP establishment. As we’ve said before, he’s in a beautiful spot to run for President.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.