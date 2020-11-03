Live results of the New Jersey Senate contest between Cory Booker and GOP challenger Rik Mehta

Madison Hall

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker looks to defend his Senate seat against Rik Mehta in New Jersey.

Booker first joined the US Senate in 2013 in a special election. In 2014, Booker retained his fresh seat against Republican challenger Jeff Bell by 13.5 percentage points. Booker’s fellow Democratic Senator from New Jersey, Sen. Bob Menendez, won reelection in 2018 by 11.2 points.

In the 2016 presidential election, New Jersey voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump by 14 points.

Booker ran in the Democratic primaries to be the party’s presidential nominee before dropping out in January. He endorsed Joe Biden in March.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Centre for Politcs rates the race as “safe” Democratic.

