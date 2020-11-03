Live results of the New Jersey Senate contest between Cory Booker and GOP challenger Rik Mehta

Sen. Cory Booker faces off against Republican challenger Rik Mehta for a seat in the US Senate.

Booker last won reelection in 2014 by 13.5 percentage points.

New Jersey voted for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016 by 14 percentage points.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker looks to defend his Senate seat against Rik Mehta in New Jersey.

Booker first joined the US Senate in 2013 in a special election. In 2014, Booker retained his fresh seat against Republican challenger Jeff Bell by 13.5 percentage points. Booker’s fellow Democratic Senator from New Jersey, Sen. Bob Menendez, won reelection in 2018 by 11.2 points.

Booker ran in the Democratic primaries to be the party’s presidential nominee before dropping out in January. He endorsed Joe Biden in March.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Centre for Politcs rates the race as “safe” Democratic.

