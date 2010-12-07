New Jersey Public Broadcasting To Run Out Of Money, Fire Employees, And Go Off Air

There is less than a month left before NJN, New Jersey’s public television and radio network, will run out of state money and cease to operate. Its outlets will go off the air on December 31, reports the New York Times.



NJN’s 130 employees have already received layoff notices.

It is not expected that NJN will disappear forever. Several operations are being considered to assume management of NJN, including New York’s WNET.org, which owns Thirteen and WLIW21.

From 2008 to 2009, nonfederal support of public television stations declined an estimated $260 million. “We’re projecting for 2010 through 2013 that the economy will recover and stations will lag … Every source of income they have other than, so far, federal, has declined,” Mark Erstling, senior vice president at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, told the NYT.

Click here to read the rest of the story at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.