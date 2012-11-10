New Jersey Businesses Are Getting Sued Today Over Hurricane Sandy

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The state of New Jersey will file the first law suits today against eight businesses that allegedly engaged in price gouging in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.New Jersey Attorney General Jeffrey Chiesa will identify the eight businesses — among them include gas stations and a lodging provider — at a press conference later today, NBC New York reports.



State law defines price gouging as “increases of 10 per cent or more during a state of emergency and for a 30-day period afterward,” according to the AP.

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs says it has received nearly 2,000 complaints from consumers regarding alleged storm-related price gouging, and has since served approximately 170 subpoenas.

UPDATE: The following businesses have been accused of unlawful price gouging by the state of New Jersey:

Kistruga, Inc., d/b/a Lukoil station, at 253 McBride Avenue, Paterson.

C.S. George & Sons, Inc., d/b/a George’s Gulf station, at 387 Crooks Avenue, Clifton.

Alen Service Corp., d/b/a Lukoil station, at 335 McCarter Highway, Newark.

Vinny Fuel Corporation, d/b/a Delta Gas station, at 141 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield.

Perth Amboy NJPO, LLC, d/b/a BP station at 163 Fayette Street, Perth Amboy.

S&D LLC,d/b/a Exxon station, at 555 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst.

Couto & Sons, Inc. d/b/a Sunoco station, at 69 Wilson Avenue, Newark.

Ratan Hospitality Group, LLC, d/b/a Howard Johnson Express at 625 Route 46 East, Parsippany.

