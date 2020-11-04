New Jersey 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Bartie Scott

New Jersey has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last seven elections. The state is home to many competitive down-ballot races in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and 12 of 14 congressional seats. New Jersey has 14 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

