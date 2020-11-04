New Jersey 2020 presidential election results

New Jersey has voted for a Democrat in each of the last seven presidential elections.

The state has 14 electoral votes.

Twelve of New Jersey’s 14 congressional seats are held by Democrats.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and 12 of 14 congressional seats. New Jersey has 14 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

