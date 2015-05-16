'Typo' causes New Jersey officials to endorse sex hotline

Whoops.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office mistakenly recommended a sex line this week, the Courier-Post reported Wednesday.

The office apparently endorsed the line in a mix-up while trying to inform New Jersey residents about a restitution fund to settle cell phone overbilling complaints.

Instead, people who called the number got an entirely different service.

“Want to get kinky one on one,” one woman reportedly asked callers.

“Or do you want to meet my girlfriends in the orgy room?” asked another.

According to the Courier-Post, the attorney general’s office blamed the error on a “simple typo” and fixed the number after a reporter reached out for comment. They did not immediately respond to request for comment from Business Insider on Friday.

(via NJ.com)

