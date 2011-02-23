How The New Jersey Nets Won The Carmelo Anthony Trade

Like it or not, there’s one thing all Knicks fans agree on: Their team just overpaid for Carmelo Anthony.



Some think it was still worth it, others think it wasn’t. Most agree that GM Donnie Walsh was embarrassed by his own owner, and that Isiah Thomas (the worst GM in the team’s history) is the one who made the deal what it was. The Knicks are both relevant and in total chaos at the same time.

That leaves them right where Mikhail Prokhorov wants them.

Both New York tabloids agree that the New Jersey Nets blew it by not landing Anthony. But that assumes the Nets actually wanted the deal to go through. Sure, they would have taken Anthony, but they weren’t going to unload all their assets (and break the bank on a new contract) to get him.

Landing Anthony was a long shot from the beginning, but Prokhorov’s stated goal was to force the Knicks to pay as much as possible. Mission accomplished.

With or without Anthony, the Nets are a minimum of two years from being relevant again. Their new arena doesn’t open in Brooklyn in 2012. A lockout is coming that will almost certainly reshape the economic landscape of the NBA.

Now there’s still a chance to collect some of the cast-off Knicks players (who were well-liked in NYC), but even if they don’t, the Nets are in a financial position to ride out a work stoppage and emerge on the other side ready to deal.

The Nets aren’t winning a title this year, but thanks to their meddling, neither are the Knicks.

Heck, if Anthony signs only a three-year deal, he could still end up playing in the Barclays centre someday anyway.

