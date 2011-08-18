The NBA Gave The NJ Nets Permission To Attend The Kardashian-Humphries Wedding

Photo: AP Images

Because of the current NBA lockout, the New Jersey Nets had to get permission to attend teammate Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian’s wedding this weekend, according to ESPN.General Manager Billy King and other Nets operations department employees are allowed to go to the wedding, despite the fact players and their teams cannot be in contact during the lockout.



The NBA made the same exception for Chris Bosh’s wedding earlier this summer.

