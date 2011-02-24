New Jersey Nets Make A Deal For Utah's Deron Williams

Photo: AP

Al Iannazzone of the Bergen Record reports that the New Jersey Nets are close to trading Derrick favours and Devin Harris for Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams.The Jazz will get Harris, favours and two future No. 1 draft picks (plus $3 million in cash), Golden State will get New Jersey’s Troy Murphy, and the Nets will get Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright from the Warriors, along with Williams.



Yahoo Sports also confirms the details.

favours and Harris were to be key parts of any trade for Carmelo Anthony (rumours that reportedly damaged Harris’ relationship with the team), but when the Knicks put an end to that deal, they went after Williams instead.

Williams was thought to be New York’s Plan B or a possible route to creating their own Big 3, but New Jersey has both put a stop to that idea and kept pace with the Knicks wheeling and dealing. This deal is another big coup for new owner Mikhail Prokhorov.

In fact, some might argue that Williams is the better pick up, since top flight point guards are harder to come by. And the Nets gave up much less to get him.

It’s also interesting the Utah chose unload Williams, after a dispute with coach Jerry Sloan led to Sloan’s resignation. Now they’re both gone and Jazz are forced to start over.

