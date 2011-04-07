New Jersey Nets Put Giant Deron Williams In Times Square

Check out the giant billboard the New Jersey Nets just stuck in Times Square:
Photo: New Jersey Nets
This giant billboard serves three purposes:
- Reminds New Yorkers who can’t afford tickets to the Garden that there’s (soon) another game in town.
- Thumbs their nose at the New York Knicks ownership by planting stakes in their own backyard.
- And most importantly … tries to convince Deron Williams that he can be a media star in New York City.
The Nets made a big gamble when they traded for Williams this season and that gamble only pays off if he agrees to re-sign before the team moves to Brooklyn. They need a superstar to sell to fans, but he need to know that he get the best exposure and the most endorsement deals by becoming a NYC celebrity.
We’ll see if it works.
