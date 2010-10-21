Chris Christie Is Courting The Hottest Education Reformer In The Country

We think Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey, has a great shot at winning the GOP nomination for President thanks to his aggressive budget cutting, straight talk, AND his brilliant pivot to establish himself as an education reformer.



And now he’s about to put another feather in his cap… according to reports the state is courting Michelle Rhee, who was the education chief of DC until Mayor Adrian Fenty lost re-election.

Rhee is red hot right now in education reform circles, as she was featured in the documentary Waiting For Superman.

Getting her would be a big coup.

