New Jersey Mayor Punched In The Face By Elderly Man On Election Day

Welcome to the wild world of politics, Jersey style.

Bogota, New Jersey Mayor Tito Jackson told PolitickerNJ he was attacked by an elderly gentleman named Sal Trotta, after voting in the local election Tuesday.

“I cast my vote, he was waiting by my car, he shook my hand and wouldn’t let go,” Jackson said. “He punched me in the face.”

It was later uncovered that Trotta, whom PolitickerNJ described as being “at least in his seventies,” is the father of Jackson’s rival borough council candidate, Tina Trotta.

“He didn’t beat me up,” Jackson said. “He took my phone out of my hand and punched me. I’m not hurt. My face is a little swollen.”

While Jackson was not severely injured, he was clearly upset about the violence as a matter of principle.

“No one should be harassed or intimidated,” he said. “I feel very strongly about this. Hopefully at the end of the day we show these people the door.”

Jackson said he filed an assault complaint with local police authorities. Jackson did not respond to an email from Business Insider Tuesday and Trotta could not be reached for comment.

