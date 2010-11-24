New Jersey Is Losing Millions Propping Up The Dead Thoroughbred Racing Business

Photo: AP Images

Despite being subsidized by $180M from state casinos and millions more in taxpayer dollars over the last six years, the Newark Star-Ledger reports that Jersey racetracks lost $17.7M in 2010.Governor Chris Christie wants the sport to become self-sustaining. But democratic legislators are trying to find new ways to prop up the racetracks.



Among other measures, they’d like to build more off-track betting sites, and even internet gambling systems to generate nearly $100M to support the failing racetracks.

In the editorial the Star-Ledger wonders why that money should bail out a recreational industry, when so much of New Jersey’s public services – including teachers, police forces, and health care – are being downsized. The editorial board calls for Jersey citizens to support Christie’s measures and let thoroughbred racing fend for itself.

Read the complete editorial over at NJ.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.