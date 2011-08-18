Chris Christie For President Is DOA As New Jersey Just Got Its Credit Rating Downgraded

Photo: AP/blogs.forbes.com

Lights out for Chris Christie.Today there was buzz about him possibly jumping into the race, but that’s over.



New Jersey just got its credit rating downgraded by Fitch from AA to AA-.

It might not be a big deal, and it might not be his fault, but this should probably kill any buzz about him running for President right now, given that THE DOWNGRADE is expected to be such a salient point of attack for any eventual GOP nominee.

