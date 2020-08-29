Everything you need to know about New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District race between Andrew Kim and David Richter

Caroline Brehman US Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary, Admiral Brett Giroir (R), speaks with Representative Andy Kim at the conclusion testifies before a US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on The Administrations Efforts to Procure, Stockpile, and Distribute Critical Supplies, in Washington, DC, July 2, 2020.

First-term Rep. Andy Kim will face Republican David Richter in New Jersey’s third congressional district.

Kim, a former State Department advisor who worked under the Obama administration, flipped the third district back to Democratic control by a narrow victory in the 2018 midterms.

Kim has also amassed a significant cash advantage over Richter, a businessman and construction executive who recently emerged from a bitter GOP primary battle.

The candidates:



Kim, a former State Department advisor who worked under General David Petraeus in Afghanistan and later at the National Security Council under former President Barack Obama.

Kim defeated former Rep. Tom McArthur, who was heavily criticised over his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and won back the seat from Republican control by a margin of just 1.3 percentage points in the 2018 midterms.

Richter, a businessman and construction executive in the area, defeated Kate Gibbs, a union leader and former Burlington County elected official, to face Kim in the general election.

As Jewish Insider reported, the primary between Richter and Gibbs turned nasty and personal at times. In May, Richter’s campaign aired a negative ad attacking Gibbs’ criminal record for misdemeanour drug possession and shoplifting charges, comparing her to the bombastic and hard-partying cast of characters on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore.

Richter has largely self-funded his campaign, and raised $US800,000 including $US600,000 in personal loans, and has spent over $US591,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The district:



New Jersey’s third district encompasses parts of Ocean and Burlington Counties in South Jersey, including the city of Toms River on the Jersey Shore.

The district voted for Obama by five points, 52% to 47% in the 2012 election, but flipped to vote for President Donald Trump by six points, 51% to 45%, in 2016, meaning it will be a highly-watched district in 2020.

The money race:

Kim is a prolific and talented fundraiser, and amassed a significant cash advantage while Richter battled through his bitter primary fight. Kim has raised over $US5 million so far this cycle and half a million since July 1, according to the New Jersey Globe, compared to a little over $US800,000 for Richter, per the Centre for Responsive Politics.

What some of the experts say:

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a tossup while Inside Elections and Sabato ‘s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rate it as “leans Democratic.”

