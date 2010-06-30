New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Shows Why He's the Hottest GOP Governor There Is

New Jersey is faced with an $11 billion deficit that needs to be filled. Governor Chris Christie says he can do that without raising taxes. The legislature of NJ reached a bi-partisan agreement on Christie’s budget today and he went on CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss it.



Key points that Christie brought up include:

Christie passed the budget at 2 AM this morning without any new tax increases.

A cap on property taxes increases (a huge issue for NJ residents) of no more than 2.9% a year.

Christie is trying to give New Jersey solid economic footing so that it can remain fiscally responsible in the coming years – one term or not.

He can’t fix the problems of NJ that have developed over the past decade or so, but he’s going to be damned if he doesn’t try.

“We cut every department of state government.”

Christie is severely disliked by many residents of New Jersey who are upset over cuts to their respective jobs or departments, but it has to be done. Christie’s popularity among the Republican party, however, is becoming more and more apparent, and candor like what he displayed today is why.

In our troubled economic times, fiscal responsibility is becoming a powerful political weapon and Christie certainly knows how to wield it.



